Bridget Malcolm defiantly opens up on weight gain

Bridget Malcolm doesn't "give a f**k" about her weight gain.

The Victoria's Secret model has candidly opened up about how she learned to "free" herself from obsessing over her figure, and stop being so harsh on herself when it comes to her body.

Writing on her official website in a piece titled 'My Road To Body Acceptance', she said: "I have gained weight. And I do not give a f**k about it.

"My life is so much more than my jean size. And every day when that voice in my head tries to tell me I am worthless, it gets a little easier to shut it down. I am setting myself free slowly."

The 26-year-old Australian star explained she was able to change her outlook and live her life without pressures from herself or other people.

She continued: "If body talk came up with friends, I shut it down and refused to engage. If I felt the need to look in a mirror, I read a book instead.

"When I was ordering food for dinner, I ordered what I wanted. And strangely enough--the need to gorge myself is slowly fading away. But most importantly, when I saw my body reflected back at me, I said nice things to myself. I chose to empower my self."

Rather than suggesting that she has found it difficult, Bridget explained how it was easier to try to fit to a certain image, and follow what she called "the ego path".

She added: "I looked at my life, and I realized through obsessing over my body I was selecting the easy path. I was choosing to focus on externality, and ignoring the larger picture. I was choosing the ego path."