Alicia Vikander's pals call her Mrs Google

Alicia Vikander's friends call her "Mrs Google".

The 'Tomb Raider' star has earned the funny nickname from her pals because she always uses the search engine to find out information.

She told Buzzfeed: "My friends call me Mrs Google. I'm really good at Googling answers on anything, and I'm very good at planning travels."

Meanwhile, Alicia previously revealed she didn't go home for nearly nine months after winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her depiction of Gerda Wegener - the wife of Danish artist Lili Elbe, one of the world's first recognised recipients of transgender surgery - in 'The Danish Girl' last year.

She said: "I went straight back to the 'Bourne' set and I haven't been home for eight or nine months. It's still a bit of a blur ... I used to watch the Oscars with my mom on our couch at 2 a.m. [when it aired live] in Gothenburg. And then I got to walk the red carpet hand in hand with my mom, cursing in Swedish - 'What the f**k.'"

And Alicia admits she has spent the last five years "living out of three suitcases" and finds it tough trying to plan anything with her friends.

She shared: "It's being out of touch with my friends and family for long periods of time. It's almost impossible to plan getting together because you never know exactly where you're going to be because new projects are constantly popping up and you're often shooting in different parts of the world. I've basically spent the last four or five years living out of three suitcases and going from one hotel to another."