Iggy Azalea won't date a rapper.

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker has ruled out a romance with her fellow rappers as she thinks "there is only enough room for one rapper per relationship".

Speaking to Tyler Henry on his E! show Hollywood Medium, she said: "I always want to know about my love life because I don't really have much of one. Is there hope? I thought I had it all figured out and now ... Am I going to be 35 and I won't have met anyone. It's hard. I already know not to talk to any rappers. I know how we are. It just won't work and I know that. There's only enough room for one rapper per relationship and I'm taking that all up. It would be too ridiculous. I need balance in my life. I don't know how I would have any if they did the same thing as me. No thank you."

Iggy was previously in a relationship with Nick Young but they split up after she allegedly caught Nick having sex with another woman.

Speaking about needing time after their break up, she said: "It's no secret, I kind of had my personal life fall apart ... I needed a lot of time. I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancÃ© is having a baby with someone else, you're going to need some time, right? I don't want to go and promote my album and get asked about my relationship that has just crumbled ... I just kind of felt like, on top of me needing the personal time, then feeling, 'Okay, I'm single now. I want to have sexy songs. I want to say stuff about being single'. I obviously didn't write that on my [original] album because when I wrote it I was about to get married."