'Black Panther' cosplay on the rise

"When I finally stepped into the crowd in the suit and was walking down the street, I felt like: 'This is where I'm supposed to be,'" he says.

"I've actually always been a fan of Black Panther since I was young. I've always known that he was the first African-American mainstream comic character.... Seeing him come to the big screen was a huge deal to me."

While there are several PoC (People of Colour) Cosplayer groups and related pages on Facebook and other social media sites, those communities are "pretty small" in Canada, says Harris.

"When I go to Fan Expo in Toronto, for example, I run into maybe a handful of people who I actually know from the online community and there are a few others here and there who are just out having fun and whatnot," she says.

"It's even smaller where I am in Ottawa. I'm one of maybe five cosplayers of colour and I'm probably one of the most well-known ones here."

Jabari also doesn't know many black cosplayers such as herself in Toronto.

"I have a couple of friends that have done it but most of the people that I follow on Instagram are American," she says.

Seeing "Black Panther" cosplay pick up lately is "validation" for those communities, says Harris, whose cosplay name is Mahogany Severia.

"I think it's quite important that there's representation and it's nice to see something that's Afrocentric as well," she says.

"It kind of opens it up for more people."

Kundu says many of his white customers have been reluctant to buy the Black Panther costume, fearing it's cultural appropriation.

But Harris encourages it.

"Go for it, as long as they don't blackface or paint their skin darker to match his skintone. Cosplay is for everyone," she says.

"I, for one, cosplay mostly white characters myself and I don't change my skintone. (Black Panther) wears a mask most of the time, so just keep that on, take pictures and you're good."

Jabari says she also dresses up as white characters.

"For me at least, cosplay is just a way of showing some form of respect and connection to a character," she says. "If people who aren't black can appreciate these characters and identify with them, even if they don't look exactly like them, I think that shows that these are well-made characters."

Adds Lee: "Really it should just be if you want to cosplay the character, it doesn't matter who you are — put your heart into it, make your costume and enjoy yourself."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press