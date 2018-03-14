Amber Rose's #MeToo frustration

Amber Rose is getting "frustrated" by the #MeToo movement.

The 34-year-old model is fed up of seeing feminism become "such a mainstream thing" and she thinks black women are discriminated against in regards to the movement, which has seen women open up about their experiences of sexual harassment.

Speaking on The Raw Word, Amber said: "It's kind of very frustrating to me, because all of a sudden, feminism became such a mainstream thing, now white ... no shade, white rich actresses start coming out and saying, 'Me too, me too.'

"But what happened to all of us? What happened to the strippers, and the LGBTQ community? And the black girls in college ... Like, you know, no one wanted to talk about these people. And now, all of a sudden ... Going past that, even, like, black women don't even make half as much as white women in movies."

It comes after Amber admitted she "cannot even count" the number of times she has been touched by a "famous guy inappropriately".

Commenting on the tape of Donald Trump making comments about women before an interview in 2005, she said: "I want him to get in trouble for it because I cannot even count how many times a famous guy touched me inappropriately. Seriously.

"Imagine this: Donald Trump comes and touches me inappropriately, right? I'm a regular ass girl. Do I call 911? Do I get on Twitter and tweet about it? How should I go about letting people know that this guy did it to me and who's actually going to believe me, you know what I'm saying?"