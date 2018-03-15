Kendall Jenner reveals her tattoo regret

Meanwhile, Kendall recently confessed she is "down for experience" when it comes to her sexuality.

The model "doesn't think" she is bisexual and though she's never had a same-sex encounter, she wouldn't rule it out completely.

She said: "I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?! I'm all down for experience - not against it whatsoever - but I've never been there before."

Kendall also claimed that speculation surrounding her sexuality stems from her being more private about her love life than her sisters.

She explained: "I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!' So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don't want to, like, look crazy...

"Also, I know I have kind of a ... male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently."