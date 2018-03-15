Alicia Vikander: I dream of being able to fly

Alicia Vikander dreams of being able to fly.

The 29-year-old actress - who stars as Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie - has revealed she would love to be able to emulate a superhero by flying through the skies.

Asked which super power she'd most like to have, Alicia shared: "I've always wanted the ability to fly! And I'm very lucky, because in many dreams I have, if I can remember them, that is the one superpower I always get to have."

The Swedish star has got herself in exceptional physical shape for her all-action role in 'Tomb Raider', but she's insisted it wasn't her toughest career challenge.

Instead, Alicia cited learning Danish for her part in the 2012 drama 'A Royal Affair' as being her biggest test.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Alicia explained: "It's always really challenging, because I always try to take roles that are really different from anything I've ever done before.

"I learned Danish for a role, and that was just an immense amount of hours I had to put in. It does sound a bit like they have a potato stuck in their throat."

Alicia - who is married to movie star Michael Fassbender - previously claimed she was only handed the role because the makers couldn't find a suitable Danish actress.

She said: "I had to learn Danish. So I spent two months in Copenhagen only working on my language.

"I think they had tried every girl between 20 and 30 in Denmark. So after a couple of months they branched out to Norway and Sweden."