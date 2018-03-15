Jennifer Lopez was asked to take top off

Jennifer Lopez was once asked by a director to take her top off.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker recalls how she was once asked by a filmmaker to remove her shirt and expose her breasts but she flatly refused.

She told the April issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I haven't been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not ...

"When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!' It was one of my first movies. But in my mind, I knew the behaviour wasn't right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, 'Nah, we're not having it.'"

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her former partner Marc Anthony - is keen to make a difference herself and she has turned to producing so she can create more roles for women.

She said: "At this point, you have to create your own opportunities and I think that's why I got so much more into producing and taking into our own hands as an artist. I think it's the second phase of your career - you kind of make a name for yourself and show everybody what you do and where your talents lay, and then you have to take it into your own hands and be the artist that you want to be. I always wanted to be the best performer, singer, dancer, actress that I could be. It's the same for me now, but I'm lucky to be able to expand that into so many different roles and produce my own things."