Meghan Trainor wants Bruno Mars to perform at her wedding.
The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker would love to see the 'That's What I Like' singer perform on her big day when she ties the knot with Daryl Sabara.
She said: "Oh lord, can they be dead or alive? I would die to have Frank Sinatra, even though can't do that one. Who should sing at our wedding, that won't?"
Daryl added: "Bruno Mars."
With Meghan telling Buzzfeed: "Oh, Bruno! Bruno, come sing for me! Sing at my wedding! I went to your concert, ya know, it's like the same."
Meghan had previously admitted she "screamed" when Daryl proposed to her.
She quipped: "It was so cute ... I'm so happy! I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It's happening, yes, it's happening!' I blacked out."
And Meghan wanted all her family to be around when he proposed.
She added: "We picked out the ring months before, I was just waiting for him to propose. I told him if you're going to propose, to have my family there."
The blonde star ahd previously confessed her and her fiancÃ© had talked about getting married just one month after meeting.
She said: "We talked about getting married by month one. I was aggressive. I wrote a song called, 'Marry Me.'"
Meghan and Daryl were set up by her friend Chloe Grace Moretz.
She added: "I said, 'I need you to find me a nice guy,' and she said, 'I know the nicest guy in the world. His name is Daryl. Let's go on a double date.' "And that night we count as our anniversary, because it was just ... [like a spark]. I think that's when I knew. He came up to me during bowling and said, 'I just want to know about you. Just tell me more about you. He's such a gentleman and every door, to this day, that I go through, he opens it."
