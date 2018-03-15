Kim Kardashian West's ski lessons

Kim Kardashian West is teaching her kids to ski from an early age, following a tradition her late father set.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star enjoyed going out on the slopes with her father Robert Kardashian before his untimely death in 2003 and wants to pass on the same tradition to her own children - North, four, Saint, two and newborn daughter Chicago.

Writing on her blog, she shared: "We usually skied together on Thanksgiving, which was his holiday to take us. Once I finally got back out there, it was as if I never left.

"Now, I make it a point to go at least once a year with my family. North has already had two years of ski lessons and I can't wait to start Saint next year! It's such a fun activity to do together as a family."

And Kim has picked up another tradition from her father - writing a letter to each of her kids every year, which she plans to keep and give them to them when they are 21-years-old.

She revealed on Twitter: "I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night. I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21 (sic)"

Kim's comments came soon after the family marked what would have been Robert's 73rd birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! (sic)"