Meghan Trainor always knew Daryl Sabara was the one

Meghan Trainor knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with her fiancÃ© from "week one" of their relationship.

The 24-year-old pop star has been dating 25-year-old 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl since 2016, and from the moment they met she knew he'd be the one.

When asked about the moment she knew Daryl was the one she wanted to marry, she said: "Week one. I was a little aggressive. We said 'I love you' week one, it took a minute and he said something like 'I'm enamored with you' or whatever and I was like 'what does that mean? Just say it!'"

The 'Dear My Future Husband' hitmaker has never loved "any other human" as much as she loves Daryl, and enjoys spending every day with him.

She told BANG Showbiz: "It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human, I've never not got sick of someone. I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him when he's not in my visual sight, its gross [laughs]."

Meghan is such a big fan of Daryl's movie 'Spy Kids', which he starred in when he was just nine years old, she knows the secrets behind every stunt.

When asked if she ever watches the movies, she said: "All the time, I saw the second one the other day for like the twelfth time. It's just always on in the states so we just watch it and then we explain to my dad how he did every shot because I've already learnt how he did every scene."

Meghan's latest single, 'No Excuses', which is taken from her upcoming third album, is out now.