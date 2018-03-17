John Boyega wants to redefine film industry

John Boyega is excited about "redefining and reshaping" the film industry.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor would "100 percent" be up for using inclusion riders, where an actor requests in their contract that the projects they are starring in has a diverse cast and crew.

Speaking to Newsbeat, he said: "We are redefining and reshaping the industry at the moment. A lot of the secret rules of Hollywood are unfounded and unlawful so to start including them [inclusion riders] makes our industry better. Those who wish to defy [using inclusion riders], they're held accountable. So for me, I love that it's happening."

Meanwhile, John previously admitted he doesn't think he can combat racist attitudes with "logical conversation".

Responding to the backlash he received when it was announced that he was cast in the lead role in the J.J. Abrams-directed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', he said: "I don't know where those mentalities come from, as I wasn't raised like that. I can't involve myself in that mentality. For most of us it's weird, it's strange ... You can't address [people who think like that] with a logical conversation. If someone says, 'Boble-looka chobla' to you, it's so hard to respond ... There's no debate as to why they think that way, and giving people like that a platform is green-lighting that mentality to be normal. And it's not a normal thing to think like that."

And when it comes to selecting his future projects, John recently revealed he only wants to star in films that he would watch himself.

He told BANG Showbiz: "I have a consistent work ethic and do not work below it. I am serious with each project. I only want to be in things I want to watch. I have been able to have a mixture of experiences. The only differences in the process and the director. 'Star Wars' is a whole different machine but 'Detroit' is special to me. I needed this project to get a new way of working."