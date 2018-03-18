Rihanna and Drake are Breaking Bad fans

Rihanna is a huge fan of 'Breaking Bad' thanks to Drake.

The popular American drama TV series' lead star Aaron Paul - who plays drug dealer Jesse Pinkman - has revealed the 31-year-old hip-hop star turned the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker - who he dated on-and-off - onto the show and how they both fangirled over him on separate occasions.

Recalling how he met the 'Hotline Bling' rapper in Paris on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Aaron said: "We randomly met in Paris in a parking garage.

"I got out of my car... and he was with a bunch of people getting ready to get in a van. I'm like, 'Oh my God, there's Drake.'

"Then he just looks at me, runs over and gives me the biggest hug, and told me that he loved me."

And on his meeting with the Bajan beauty, Aaron said: "I was at some event and an SUV was driving by me, and it stops and the back door opens, and it's Rihanna.

"She jumps out... and literally starts running towards me. She threw her arms around me and said, 'I had to meet you, I needed proof of this. Then paparazzi took some pictures of us."

The pair met again at a Super Bowl after party, where Aaron claims the R&B star started singing her song 'Stay' to him.

Aaron - who is married to filmmaker Lauren Parsekian - recalled: "She walks to the end of the catwalk. I was on the second level of this small little venue.

"Then she starts singing 'Stay' directly to me.