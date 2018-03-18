Kylie Minogue isn't lonely

Kylie Minogue insists she isn't "lonely" despite being single.

The Australian pop megastar has opened up about her split from fiancÃ© Joshua Sasse last February, and how she is moving on from the end of the relationship after having a "nervous breakdown".

Speaking to Stellar magazine, she said: "I'm not sitting at home crying. I'm single, but not lonely. I never thought I would get married. Then I did a swerve."

The 'Dancing' hitmaker - who got engaged to the actor in 2016 - admits that the pair simply realised they were two different people, and Kylie now believes that marriage is "not for her".

Speaking about their brief engagement, she said: "That's what people do, they get engaged. I thought maybe that's where I've been going wrong ... I don't know that marriage is for me.

"It was a great beginning. And it just went too fast, too soon. Eventually we realised that we were cut from different cloths. It wasn't right."

The 49-year-old star says it was not easy getting through the period after their break-up, however, working on her new album, 'Golden', helped her to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

She added: "But in the period of trying to figure that bit out, that wasn't easy.

"By the time 2017 really got going and I was back in the studio, I was so relieved to regain my sense of self and meet exciting, new people and make new music; the future looked bright, that's all I can say."

Kylie previously admitted the studio was a "great escape" for her.