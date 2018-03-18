Blake Lively prefers 'control' of styling herself

Blake Lively has "control issues".

The 30-year-old actress - who has daughters James, three, and Ines, 18 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds - doesn't use a stylist because she has a "big ego" and loves the creative aspect of putting together her own looks as it's so different to her normal work.

Asked why she doesn't have a stylist, she told WWD: "Probably because I have control issues and a big ego - that's probably the honest answer.

"I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future.

"It's the same reason why I like doing my friends' hair and make-up or cooking - you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it's finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it's like, 'Ok I did it, I completed it, it's done!'"

The 'Shallows' star admitted putting together her outfits takes "a lot of work" but has an assistant to help her with the trickier aspect of asking designers for items.

She said: "It's a lot of work - I mean, it's not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning. So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does. But it's easier because you have access to clothes and so it's not that hard.

"The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers."

Though the Met Gala doesn't take place until May, Blake is already working hard on her outfit for fashion extravaganza.

She said: "I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, 'OK let's do something special.'