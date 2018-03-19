Minka Kelly's dog dies

You were the first living thing I was responsible for and the first living thing who's love I trusted.

You've seen me through it all... You were my rock during the hard times and taught me humility during the good.

What a divine gift and love you were. (sic)"

The 'Friday Night Lights' star also admitted she hopes Chewy is having fun somewhere with her late mother Maureen, who passed away in December 2008.

She added: "I hope you're out there somewhere running through a forest chewing on sticks and chasing squirrels.

I hope you're with my momma.

Give her all the kisses for me and make sure she knows how much we've missed her.

Thank you for choosing me to be your momma.

I'd suffer this heartache a million times over to do it all again.

I love you forever, my puppy. (sic)"

Minka posted another pic of herself and the canine, and thanked fans for their well wishes, admitting she was "so touched and grateful" for their kind words.

She wrote: "The absolute love of my life.

Thank you for this pic, @bjmcelhaney.

And thank you so much for all the love, everybody.

I feel it and I'm so touched and so grateful.

Thank you. (sic)"