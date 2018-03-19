Kim Zolciak-Biermann played games at Khloe Kardashian's baby shower

Kim Zolciak-Biermann played games with Khloe Kardashian's celebrity pals during her baby shower.

The 33-year-old beauty - who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - threw a pink-themed bash earlier this month, and Kim has revealed what went on at the star-studded bash, which saw the celebrity guests enjoy some fun games with each other.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Kim - whose husband Kroy Biermann wasn't invited to the baby shower - explained: "It was like name that baby and this was a little form we played around with."

Kim - who is best known for her starring role on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' - also revealed she bought a "really high tech air purifier" for Khloe as a gift.

Khloe spared no expense on her baby shower, buying as many as 45,000 flowers for the occasion.

Floral artist Jeff Leatham revealed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star celebrated her impending arrival with a floral creation that resembled a cross between an English country garden and the backdrop to 'Alice in Wonderland'.

Jeff said: "Khloe's only thing was that pink was important to her. We came in with different ideas to create something whimsical. I pulled together some imagery of kind of a fantasy English garden. That's why we had those topiary animals made of greens and the flowers falling in a sculpture form from the ceiling.

"People walked into like some kind of crazy fantasy 'Alice in Wonderland' atmosphere. We achieved that - and I was so excited because no one deserves it more than Khloe.

"There was over 45,000 flowers with 12,000 carnations. The elephants were so amazing. We made sure the trunks were up and flying because that means good luck and Khloe loved that.

"We wanted something different because there have been so many baby showers in the family and we've done all of them. So, we wanted to make sure they were all extremely different."