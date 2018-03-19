Jazz Room features eclectic mix this weekend

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two eclectic shows and a jam session at Jazz Room this weekend.

David Buchbinder’s Cuban/Klezmer fusion band Odessa/Havana opens the weekend on Friday followed by Vancouver pianist Sharon Minemoto and her quartet on Saturday.

Award-winning trumpeter and composer Buchbinder leads his Juno Award-winning, eight-piece orchestra of top jazz and world musicians in a return visit to the Jazz Room. Odessa/Havana is an exhilarating, unparalleled project of musical discovery featuring the creative cross-cultural collusion of Latin and Jewish klezmer musical styles.

Originating in Toronto, the Canadian hub of cultural diversity, the group’s sound is truly original. With delicately textured music and swinging, lyrical playing, Odessa/Havana radiates passion, and audiences can’t resist the urge to dance.

The band includes Buchbinder on trumpet, Hilario Duran on piano, Aleksander Gajic on violin, John Johnson on saxophone and clarinet, Justin Gray on bass, Marito Marques on drums, David Gray on percussion and Maryem Tollar on vocals.

Since the age of sixteen, Vancouver based pianist and composer, Sharon Minemoto has been performing to audiences around the world.

In 1997, she started her own quintet which performs her original compositions and has recorded four shows for CBC Radio as well as a CD released on Cellar Live Records entitled, Side A.

In addition to composing, she puts her arranging talents to work on standards and pop tunes for her trio which came out with their debut CD called You Can See The Ocean From Here in the spring of 2008. Both albums spent considerable time in the Top 10 Jazz Albums on Canada’s Chartattack.

Minemoto holds her bachelor's degree in jazz performance from Capilano College in North Vancouver. While she was a student there, she was selected from applicants across North America as the pianist for the IAJE (International Association of Jazz Educators) College All-Star Band.