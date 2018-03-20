Fetty Wap becomes father for 7th time

Fetty Wap has become a father for a seventh time.

The 26-year-old rapper has welcomed his second child with Lezhae Zeona - who he has two-year-old daughter Zaviera Maxwell with - into the world, just two months after his daughter Alaiya with former girlfriend Alexis Skyy was born three months early.

Lezhae shared a video of herself clutching hold of her newborn son via Instagram Live.

Following the news of Fetty's latest addition, Alexis took to her Twitter to post a heartfelt message about her daughter, who is still thought to be in hospital.

She wrote: "I swear being your mother is the best thing that happen to me (sic)"

Prior to the little one's birth, the 23-year-old model revealed she would be in hospital "for a long time".

She said: "They're gonna have me in the hospital for a long time and I just pray that everything do good. She's okay, she's fine.

"She's healthy that's all that matters to me. She's like three months early, so I don't know.

"The goal is to keep her in there but once your water breaks it kinda is hard."

The 'Trap Queen' hitmaker - whose real name is Willie Maxwell - recently confirmed he will have seven kids when his son was born.