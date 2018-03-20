A musical experiment gone right

"The whole time we sat there trying to figure out how we can sound like the Beatles," said Webber. "He (McNair) threw tea towels over the drums and I played bass and all of the guitar, and now it sounds like something from Dr Pepper so we need a string section."

So they added a string section — Guse.

"It was our George Martin moment and we kind of did it ourselves, and it still is one of my first great LoFi Mind moments," said Guse.

"Coral Andrews (at CKWR) plays it all the time on the radio, and it sounds great on the radio, and I'm very proud of what we did with a bunch of crappy microphones," said Brohman.

They also added in singers like Wendy Curraro, who was performing in her all girl revue and decided to add some female influence to the LoFi Mind sound as part of the backup singers called the Divines.

"Everyone has their own creative space and contributes a piece to every song," said Curraro. "It was a project that you come up with your own part and the songs evolve as you go."

It's been a total collaboration since, with people bringing ideas and influences to the playing sessions they hold in band's biggest supporter, Bob Ferguson's home, on a weekly basis. The home also served as an organic recording studio for most of the music with its high arching front hallway and other nooks and crannies offering different musical vibes.

"We all played in multiple bands with multiple genres," said McNair. "In one way or another everyone in this band is connected to everyone in the local music scene."

"It's literally everyone," said Webber. "There's one degree of separation."

Someone brings a song to the table, and while they interpret another way someone else will suggest something or throw something out there that just takes the song in a whole other direction.

"The song Hard to Believe had Jesse singing it completely differently," said McNair. "I said 'Dude, why don't you go in there and try to sing it like Elvis and see how that goes,' and he did.

"And snap, that's how that tune goes."

"LoFi Mind is literally the snowball effect," said Brohman. "It just keeps on getting bigger."

While still true to those musical roots, the music has become a lot more polished since they started as an musical experiment. They will be playing songs off their new CD on March 28, 8 p.m. at Rhapsody Barrel Bar in Kitchener.

In the meantime you can check them out on their Facebook site at www.facebook.com/lofimind or on YouTube with songs like Honey Harbour.