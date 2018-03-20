Halsey won't hide endometriosis pain

Halsey won't hide her endometriosis pain any more.

The 23-year-old singer has been battling with the medical condition - which causes the layer of tissue that normally covers the inside of the uterus to grow outside of it - for some time now but she is adamant she wants to speak out about it and share the "reality" of living with the condition.

She said: "I can't pretend any more. I can't pretend that just because I'm a pop artist and I'm touring, that everything's perfect and everything's all good and my skin's always great and I'm always fit and my outfits are always perfect.

"Sometimes I'm bloated, I'm on an I.V., I'm sick, I'm on medicine, and I'm backstage, terrified that I'm going to bleed through my clothes in the middle of my show. That's the reality of it."

And the 'Now or Never' hitmaker wants to raise awareness about the reality of suffering from endometriosis and "normalise the conversation" surrounding it.

Speaking at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's ninth annual Blossom Ball, she added: "Reproductive things is not really something people want to talk about, it's kind of considered a taboo thing. Growing up - I know for me - periods were always these hidden thing. You're sneaking to the bathroom in high school with your tampon tucked up your sleeve. God forbid someone saw it. And because of that, people aren't really open about the pain, they're worried people are going to belittle them.

"I'm trying to normalise the conversation and say, 'It's okay to talk about reproductive illness, this doesn't make you weak, this makes you strong and you should be proud and vocal.' And the more you talk about it, the more likely you're going to help one of your friends who might not know that they have it because they may be afraid of speaking about it, too."