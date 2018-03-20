Logic and Jessica Andrea split

Logic and Jessica Andrea are divorcing.

The couple confirmed they are ending their marriage after two years but insist there is no bad blood between them.

They said in a joint statement: "After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue. At the same time, we would like to shut down the speculation and potential internet clickbait as to the 'why' and how this happened, or the 'who might have done what to whom.'

"It's very simple: it just didn't work out. There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives. And to all the fans: don't be sad. Be happy that we could peacefully end this chapter of our relationship, beginning a new one full of love and happiness. There will be no displays of anger or hatred that tear people apart; the public will not be made to choose sides. There are no sides, there is just us. Two people who loved each other in marriage and will continue to love each other for the rest of our lives."