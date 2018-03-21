John Boyega gifted paper shredder

John Boyega's parents gifted him a paper shredder.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star quipped that the "gift quality has decreased" over the years after he was handed the bizarre present by his mom and dad.

He said: "I'll be honest with you, the gift quality has decreased over time, especially when you have financial stability. Now everyone's gifts are pretty much basic. My parents, the people who brought me into this world, got me a paper shredder. I'm like, 'Dad, why?' He goes, 'I don't give you what you want, I give you what you need, my boy.'"

John splashed out on a house for his parents and was gonna give it to them as a surprise but was worried for their health if he had done that.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he added: "The messy thing is that my mum knew about it, she knew that I got the house. I just needed one of them to know so if one of them had a heart attack, the other can take them to hospital. If they both go crazy, there's no stability there. Mum is the backbone of the family, she's queen. And she did the most Oscar-winning performance when she found out - she was like, 'Oh my life, this is so beautiful, my son.' And I'm like, 'Mum, you know!'"

Meanwhile, John previously admitted he misses "everything" about London, especially his mom's cooking.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: "I miss everything. Food! Particularly my mom's food. I miss everything about London, it's my home. I miss the straight faces in public, I miss the gloomy weather sometimes - it gives me a reason to stay inside! I miss it in every sense. I'm a Londoner! This is my home!"