Sarah Hyland's chronic pain ignored by doctors

Sarah Hyland has claimed doctors are ignoring her "chronic pain".

The 'Modern Family' star - who underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 - took to Twitter on Wednesday night (03.21.18) to ask her fans for advice on how to deal with the matter.

She wrote: "For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: "Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? :) (sic)"

Last year, the 27-year-old actress was forced to speak out about concerns over her weight, slamming claims she had been "promoting anorexia", and insisted her slender physique is the result of an undisclosed health issue.

She said: "I'd like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been heavily discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments. That something is my weight. I normally don't comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I'm here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes...I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.

"I have been told I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I am an activist for activity (and for eating junk food in bed but it's all about balance right?). I love to be outdoors. I love to be STRONG. (I'll be using that word a lot). Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically.

"I am not a fan of 'being skinny' which many of you have told me that I am too much of. 'Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that's disgusting' and you're right! I should eat a burger! Cause they're f***ing delicious! But guess what. I do. And again, you're right. No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass.

"My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like.

"I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti-bullying post. And I want young girls to know that's not my intention. (sic)"