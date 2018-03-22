Darren Aronofsky says Jennifer Lawrence was 'emotionally overwhelmed' making Mother!

Darren Aronofsky claims Jennifer Lawrence became "emotionally overwhelmed" on the set of 'Mother!'.

The 49-year-old director - who helmed the divisive drama movie - has rubbished suggestions that he was responsible for Jennifer tearing her diaphragm on the set of the film, and has instead insisted that her particular acting style led to the painful injury.

He shared: "I wasn't pushing Jennifer on that day. I was pulling her back, [encouraging her] to remember that we were just making a movie..."

Despite this, Darren - who dated Jennifer from September 2016 until October 2017 - admitted he isn't suited to working with method actors.

Speaking to The Economist Radio, he explained: "I don't work well with method actors, I work best with actors who basically when you say cut it's over and the emotion is gone and when I say action they're able to go deep into it.

"But part of acting is finding emotions and finding places to go that are extreme because that's the stories we tell."

He also insisted that the incident with Jennifer was unlike anything he'd previously experience on a movie set.

Darren said: "I've never had that situation where an actor was so emotionally ... um ... overwhelmed by the material that they lost control and hurt themselves."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted that she was entirely responsible for the injury.

During an interview in 2017, she explained: "People thought I was beaten up. I want to just clear it up that I did it to myself. It was my own doing."