John Boyega takes the positives from social media criticism

John Boyega considers social media criticism to be an inverted compliment.

The 26-year-old actor had been lambasted on sites like Twitter and Facebook since he appeared in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015, but rather than taking the comments to heart, John sees the attention as a measure of how far he's come in his career.

Speaking to Mashable, John explained: "It is what it is. I feel like for me to get any type of criticism I would have had to work to a certain point. I would have had to gain success for someone to say 'I didn't like 'Star Wars'."

Rather than allowing himself to get depressed about the criticism, John instead focuses his mind of the positive aspects of the situation.

He shared: "What I fixate on is, 'Wait a minute, I'm in 'Star Wars'? I think it's brilliant!

"These are the comments that every actor should hope to get. It means you're doing well. You're doing something."

Meanwhile, John has revealed that another of his ambitions is to promote diversity in the movie business.

The London-born actor - who has turned to producing on his new movie 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' - admitted he set up his company, UpperRoom Entertainment, to have an impact on how things are run and to make sure he has an "influence" in the industry.

He said: "That's why I set up my own production company, making sure you have an influence on casting and several different things - trying to make sure it's not just a conversation, it's also actions, real work.

"The aim is to work to a point where it doesn't have to be this much of a big thing or a big conversation, we should be able to watch things that reflect our world, that have much more interesting choices, and more diverse choices for casting, without it being a debate.