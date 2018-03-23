Pink's whole family struck by illness

Pink's entire family have been struck down by illness - forcing her to cancel her latest tour date.

The 'Just Like A Pill' singer apologized to fans as she announced she was postponing her concert in Montreal on Friday night (03.23.18) because she and her children - six-year-old daughter Willow and 15-month-son Jameson - are all battling a virus, while her motocross racer husband Carey Hart is off work with the flu.

Pink wrote on Twitter: "I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow's show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed. I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I'm grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all.

"Our entire family have been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks.

"Carey's been sent home with the flu while me and the kids battle this virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs. (sic)"

The 38-year-old singer played two shows at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on March 20th and 21st, as part of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour', which began on March 1st.

She is yet to announce a rescheduling for the Montreal show, and she is due to play Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday (25.03.18).

Pink has been feeling under the weather for a while now, revealing in February that she was suffering from the flu the day before she was due to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

But the 'So What' singer ploughed on and managed to perform at the important national event even though she was not in peak physical fitness. She was caught on camera spitting out a throat sweet, just seconds before she began singing.