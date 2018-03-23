Paris Hilton wants to have twins

Paris Hilton would love to have twins with her fiancÃ© Chris Zylka.

The 37-year-old socialite got engaged when the 'Shark Night' actor popped the question over New Year's weekend at the end of last year, and now Paris has revealed they have already started talking about having children together.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Paris gushed said: "I finally found the perfect man to start a family with, so I look forward to that.

"I would love to have twins. We've been talking about [kids] since our first date. We've always known since the beginning."

Meanwhile, Paris also revealed that her 'Simple Life' co-star Nicole Richie and her good pal Britney Spears have both been invited to her wedding.

Asked about her preparations for the big day, Paris said: "All my girls will be invited. Right now, we're just picking out the dress and the location.

"There's so much to plan so I just can't wait. It's a really exciting time for everyone."

The Hilton Hotels heiress also revealed her wedding day will feature lots of outfit changes, as her designer friends have been helping her.

She said: "I love outfit changes. I have so many amazing designer friends who are sending me all these designs, so there's going to be a few outfit changes for sure."

Paris recently revealed the pair plan to tie the knot later this year, but noted that picking a date for the bash has proved difficult as she has a large family to consider.