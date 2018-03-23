Katie Lee engaged

Katie Lee has got engaged.

The US celebrity chef - who was previously married to singer Billy Joel for six years - is set to tie the knot to TV producer Ryan Biegel after he popped the question in Paris, France, during a getaway.

Katie took to her Instagram to show off her sparkler and wrote: "I said yes [ring emoji] (sic)"

The happy couple have also teamed up on one of her shows, 'Beach Bites With Katie Lee', with Ryan acting as a producer on the food programme.

Katie has been documenting her and Ryan's trip to France, including one picture of her indulging in some steak and chips.

She wrote: "Steak frites x 2. He had the mustard sauce, I went bernaise (sic)"

The Food Network star also took to her Instagram to post a snap of herself in the bath tub in their Paris hotel, and insisted it was a good cure for jet lag.

She posted: "My cure for jet lag (sic)"

The 36-year-old cook book author - who has previously judged 'Iron Chef America: The Series' and hosted 'Top Chef' - married Billy in 2004 after meeting him at the rooftop bar at The Peninsula hotel during a weekend away in New York.

She and Billy, 68, tied the knot at his house in Oyster Bay, Long Island, but they later separated in June 2009 and divorced a year later in 2010.