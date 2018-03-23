Drew Barrymore declares love for Jake Gyllenhaal with sign

Drew Barrymore carried an "I love Jake Gyllenhaal" sign on the red carpet to make up for calling him her "least talented" co-star.

The 43-year-old actress had a huge grin on her face as she held up the handmade placard at the premiere of series two of her Netflix series 'The Santa Clarita Diet' at Hollywood's Arclight Theater on Thursday (03.22.18).

Drew made her claim about her 'Donnie Darko' co-star during a game of 'Spill Your Guts and Fill Your Guts' on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

The '50 First Dates' star dodged having to eat a turkey testicle by naming Adam Sandler as the most talented, followed by Hugh Grant, and placing her the 'Southpaw' actor last, but she insisted her pal would understand.

She said: "When I run into him next time, I'll be like, dude, it was selling you down the river or eating turkey's ball. I'm sorry, Jake, it was the turkey testicles!"

Meanwhile, during the same segment, Corden revealed he stole a candle from Mariah Carey's house.

The former 'Gavin & Stacey' star was frustrated to be kept waiting for hours when he visited the 'All I Want For Christmas is You' hitmaker's home to film a festive special for his popular 'Carpool Karaoke' segment, so he made sure he swiped a souvenir from the room before he left.

The 39-year-old presenter - who has children Max, six, Carey, three, and Charlotte, three months, with wife Julia - was asked by his guest John Boyega if he'd ever stolen anything.

He quipped: "I mean, my wife's heart."

But then he revealed he'd taken the monogrammed candle from the 47-year-old singer's house.