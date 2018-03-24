Alicia Vikander loves entertaining

Alicia Vikander loves throwing parties for her friends.

The 'Tomb Raider' actress - who is married to Michael Fassbender - likes introducing different groups of pals to one another through fun games and spends "hours" agonising over seating plans to make sure everyone has a good time.

She told Britain's ELLE magazine: "I love to get guests playing games. It's like stepping on new ground for the first five minutes and then people really, really enjoy it.

"Normally, you kind of just fall into patterns of how dinner parties should be - you should be polite and you should say these things. But I like to shake the box a bit.

"I really enjoy hosting, throwing dinner parties or surprise parties for people and I can spend weeks planning them.

"I come up with games that introduce new people to one another. I spend hours with seating plans, even for a small dinner. It really makes such a difference.

"And I always try to put people next to someone they haven't met before."

When it comes to socialising, the 28-year-old star "loves" drinking alcohol - but insists she rarely gets drunk.

She said: "I do love a drink. More and more, I love wine but I like vodka Martinis or straight-up tequilas.

"I've taken to drinking straight, but I only ever have one or two and I never really get drunk."