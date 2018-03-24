Ariel Winter explains why she's taking a break from the spotlight

Ariel Winter wants to take a break from the spotlight.

The 20-year-old actress - who is best known for her starring role on 'Modern Family' - has revealed she's eager to go unnoticed for a little while, saying she works in a "really difficult industry".

She explained: "One day you did something great, and the next day you're like plastered as a thousand other things. It's a really difficult industry."

Over the last couple of years, Ariel has attracted criticism as a result of her eye-catching Instagram posts and revealing outfits.

And the actress - who is dating fellow star Levi Meaden - feels like she's been treated harshly.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shared: "I mean, we're blessed to be in [it], and be able to make content that we love and that other people love, but it's also an industry. It is true. it builds you up, and it can tear you down just as fast."

As a result, Ariel is now determined to "stay out of the spotlight as much as possible".

She said: "Having every little aspect of your life in the public eye, it's really hard, because it gives more room for criticism, and I just want to live.

"So I think I try and stay out of it as much as possible, unless I need to be in it.

"I don't really go anywhere to be seen or anything like that. I'll go to a red carpet, if I'm in [the movie], or if I'm supporting my boyfriend or my friends. But otherwise I usually just stay home."