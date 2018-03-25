Pink axes Detroit concert on doctor's orders

Pink has been forced to cancel a second concert after her whole family were struck by illness.

The 'Just Like A Pill' singer will no longer be performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, this evening (25.03.18), as doctors have advised her to rest after suffering with a flu virus.

In a note posted on Twitter, she wrote: "I've just seen the doctor here again in Montreal. I'm not going to be well enough to do the show tomorrow night in Detroit.

"I want to give you all the full show and not be hacking all the way through it and have to cut songs because of my voice.

"I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it all entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I'm very grateful for your understanding."

The 'What About Us' hitmaker had apologised to fans as she announced she was postponing her concert in Montreal on Friday night (23.03.18) because she and her children - six-year-old daughter Willow and 15-month-son Jameson - are all battling a virus, while her motocross racer husband Carey Hart is off work with the flu.

Pink wrote on Twitter: "I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow's show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed. I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I'm grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all.

"Our entire family have been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks.

"Carey's been sent home with the flu while me and the kids battle this virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs. (sic)"

The 38-year-old singer played two shows at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on March 20 and 21, as part of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour', which began on March 1.