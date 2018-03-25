Kylie Minogue's tears over split

Kylie Minogue broke down in tears while discussing her split from former fiancÃ© Joshua Sasse.

The 49-year-old singer and the 30-year-old actor ended their engagement last year and Kylie admitted that the breakdown of the relationship left her "lost".

Speaking to Karl Stefanovic in a preview for an upcoming episode of Australia's '60 Minutes', she said: "I had just been through a bit of a rotten time and I just thought, pffttt (sic)."

When asked about having a nervous breakdown, Kylie added: "I really did lose myself."

And Kylie - who has had failed romances with Olivier Martinez, Andres Velencoso, the late Michael Hutchence and Jason Donovan - admitted she worries that she will never find 'The One'.

She recently said: "The first flush of love, that's the best.

"I know people often like to paint me as a bit of a failure in that department, but maybe it's not my destiny yet to have met the one.

"There's a lot of pressure on the one.

"And you know, there's a part of me that thinks, maybe they're out there. And then another part of me that thinks, maybe they're not. Maybe that's just not for everyone."

She also revealed that going through a break-up in the public eye was tough but it won't put her off dating in the future.