Kristen Bell proud of protesters

Kristen Bell got "choked up" by the March for Our Lives demonstrations.

The 'Good Place' star has a lot of hope for the future thanks to the efforts of the student organisations who arranged the major gun violence protest in Washington D.C., and around 800 others across the US, over the weekend and finds the next generation of politically active teenagers "really inspiring".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It honestly gets me choked up, because I think this is the generation we've been waiting for.

"They're the ones who are going to get it done and it's just really inspiring to watch."

And the 37-year-old actress - who has daughters Lincoln, four, and Delta, three, with husband Dax Shepard - is "eternally grateful" for the efforts of protesters in trying to increase gun safety and end firearm violence.

She added: "Knowing that these kids have a genuine chance of making things a little bit better for when my kids go to school, I am eternally grateful."

Kristen isn't the only star to have praised those behind the demonstrations.

John Cena shared videos and images from the protests when he hosted the Kids Choice Awards on Saturday (24.03.18) and praised the "amazing" efforts.

He said: "I know it's going to be an amazing night, but kids everywhere have already made it an amazing day. So I just want to take a moment to celebrate what kids across the nation accomplished today.

"From Washington D.C., Florida, even here in Los Angeles, all over the country, all over the world, kids made their voices heard with the incredible March for Our Lives, and it all happened because you want to make the world a better place."