2 young jazz stars takes the stage this weekend at the Jazz Room

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two shows at Jazz Room this weekend featuring jazz/pop sextet Chelsea and the Cityscape followed by New York City-based guitarist Alex Goodman on Saturday.

Chelsea and the Cityscape is the Toronto-based jazz-pop sextet led by award-winning saxophonist/composer Chelsea McBride. McBride and the Cityscape began in 2011 as a way for her to express the moods she felt moving away to school in a big city as a bright-eyed millennial musician.

Since then, their debut full-length album What I Do has been featured on CBC Radio, JAZZFM91 and Women of Substance Radio and Podcast. Blending her pop and rock roots with her jazz training, McBride’s unique songwriting style strikes at the heart of what it means to be a millennial in the big city.

In 2013, Alex Goodman’s CD Bridges was nominated for a Juno Award for Contemporary Jazz Album of the Year. Since moving to New York in 2012, Goodman has recorded with artists including John Patitucci, Dick Oatts, Kevin Hays and Rich Perry and performed with a variety of notable jazz musicians like Charles Lloyd, Eric Harland, Ari Hoenig, Terell Stafford, Ben Wolfe, and John Riley.

Goodman was awarded a 2013 ASCAP Herb Alpert Jazz Composer Award, has written a book of solo guitar "études" and has composed extensively for jazz groups, chamber groups, orchestras, big bands, and string quartets.

Goodman has performed at New York City’s top clubs such as Smalls, the Appel Room at Lincoln Center, the Jazz Standard, Mezzrow, 55 Bar, Smoke, and Cornelia Street Cafe, at prestigious international venues such as the Kennedy Center in Washington. D.C., and Massey Hall in Toronto as well as at jazz festivals including Winter Jazz Fest in New York, the Montreal Jazz Festival and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

He has also played across the world in countries including Bulgaria, India, Switzerland, Germany, Holland and Belgium, and is a graduate of the master’s program in jazz performance at the Manhattan School of Music.

Goodman and bandmate Adam Arruda are two Canadians, who since relocating to New York City, have contributed their talents to some of the leading groups in jazz today. For this concert they will be joining regular collaborator and acclaimed saxophonist Matt Marantz as well as the amazing Rich Brown on bass. The group will be performing original music from multiple members of the band.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the event

Friday and Saturday concerts start at 8:30 p.m. For more information visit kwjazzroom.com.