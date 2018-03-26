Gaten Matarazzo 'set for $250k Stranger Things pay day'

Gaten Matarazzo is set to earn between $200,000 and $250,000 per episode for the third series of 'Stranger Things'.

The 15-year-old actor - who plays potty-mouthed Dustin Henderson - and a selection of his co-stars are said to have negotiated the bumper deal with the Netflix show's bosses for the next installment of the paranormal drama show, meaning they will earn a 1,200 per cent pay rise.

According to the documents, obtained by gossip website TMZ, Gaten was due a wage increase of just under $1,000 per episode, taking his total from $16,800 to $17,640 per episode in the third series.

But the stars managed to strike a huge deal for between $200,000 to $250,000 per episode for the drama show.

This comes just days after sources claimed some of the "A-tier" adult celebs, Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper), on the show will earn up to $350,000 for each episode of the third series.

But, like Gaten, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) are all said to be in line for around $250,000 per ep.

However, that is more than the reported $150,000 for each episode that Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) are said to be in line to pocket.

It's not known how much Millie Bobby Brown - who plays mysterious character Eleven - will receive for the third installment, but she is expected to be paid at least the $250,000 the likes of Gaten and Finn are set to receive.

Some sources have suggested the 14-year-old actress may be making nearer to the $350,000 fee Winona and David are said to be on.

According to insiders, the deals closed last week with season three production scheduled to begin on April 23.