Tom Rachman examines art world in new novel

He also wanted to look at the misbehaviour of some artists, the myths and legends surrounding them, and how society sometimes treats them as if they're "a different class of human being altogether."

"They live these unorthodox, unconventional, wild, chaotic lives often and we applaud that and we find that exciting and thrilling," said Rachman, who lives in London.

"We also implicitly seem to think that that is ... connected to creativity."

Rachman researched art fraud for the book and realized "it's actually often quite easy to pull it off."

"It's really a world of reputation and handshakes," he said, noting forensic tests often aren't done on major works, partly because they could slightly damage a painting and also "that it would just be considered bad etiquette."

The story raises some big questions about the art world, including: what sacrifices women have to make in order to succeed in it, to what degree should one become a slave to the craft, and what does it take to become a great artist who stands the test of time?

In Rachman's eyes, the structures that make for what's considered "great art" are complicated, corrupted and not fair game.

"We have this notion that the great artists are the ones who, over time, are justly recognized," Rachman said. "We'll admit that in the moment that there are people that are fads and whatever but then over time the great ones are acknowledged, and I just don't know that that's true.

"I think the process that one must pass through to become an important painter ... would involve things like getting bought by the right people, getting into the right collections, those collections getting donated to the right museums, and the art historians and buyers of that time favouring that particular style."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press