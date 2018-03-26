Brad Pitt 'has been casually dating'

Brad Pitt has reportedly been quietly dating.

The 54-year-old actor and his estranged wife Angelina Jolie announced their split in September 2016, but Brad has since rediscovered his own happiness and has been discretely dating women who are "not in the public eye".

A source explained: "He's very private about who he's seeing, but he does continue to casually date.

"The women he sees are not in the public eye."

The Hollywood hunk - who was also previously married to Jennifer Aniston - has decided to overhaul his lifestyle since splitting from Angelina.

The insider told Entertainment Tonight: "He has made changes in his life since the split.

"When they first split he spent a lot of time at home and was often very down about what was going on. He was a homebody for many months, but in the last month or two, he's been going out more. He enjoys going out to eat with close friends."

Despite this, another source close to the situation has insisted that Brad isn't looking to settle down again anytime soon.

The insider shared: "He is in no way ready to get serious with anyone.

"He invites his dates over to his house and never takes women out in public. While it's been a year and a half [after their split], it still feels too soon to him."