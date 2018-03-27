Paris Hilton feels lucky to have not lost $2m ring

Paris Hilton feels "so lucky" not to have lost her $2 million engagement ring after it flew off her finger at a nightclub.

The 37-year-old DJ and socialite was partying at RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood in Miami last week when she managed to lose her expensive ring, given to her by fiancÃ© Chris Zylka.

Taking to Twitter to explain what happened, Paris said: "The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancÃ© found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!"

It had been previously revealed that Paris was "really panicked" when she found she was missing the 20-carat diamond sparkler.

A source said: "Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there. Security started an exhaustive search of the VIP area with torches, led by Chris and with the help of other patrons. There was a frantic scramble with everyone looking for it, people were crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people's feet, and under seats. Miraculously they found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down. It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger."