Lauren Jauregui doesn't want boundaries

Lauren Jauregui doesn't want to give herself "boundaries".

The 'Work From Home' hitmaker has decided to pursue solo projects now her group Fifth Harmony has gone on a hiatus and is excited to "get in touch with herself creatively".

She said: "Right now, I'm just exploring myself and getting in touch with myself creatively.

"To be real, I don't want to give myself boundaries. It's definitely different than my work with Fifth Harmony. It's me."

And the 21-year-old singer finds it frustrating that artists are being pushed to appeal to the masses, even if they don't want to.

She told Playboy magazine: "When you're really disconnected from who you are and you're ashamed of it, you can write and tell a story, but you can never really tell your story. That's what separates a lot of artists from others - the connection ... That's why you see so many people dying inside. Imagine the shame and insecurity."

Before the group's hiatus, Lauren revealed she is enjoying "branching out" from Fifth Harmony and "exploring" her own sound.

She said: "I mean, all of us are exploring [our own projects] right now. We're at such an amazing place harmoniously with each other with communication and support for one another. We've grown so much over the past year even, and I love genuinely being able to explore myself and know that my girls are there for me.

"It's really cool, because we're branching out to creatively discover ourselves, because we never really got an opportunity to do that since we started this when we were ... I was like 16 when I started. It's cool to be able to give each other that space to really explore ourselves individually and grow."