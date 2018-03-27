Joe Jonas has classic car restored

Joe Jonas had his classic car restored "in memory" of his grandfather.

The 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmaker decided to enlist West Coast Customs to help him restore his 1964 Falcon to remind him of his relative.

He said: "I saw this Falcon on my buddy's Instagram and it reminded me of what my grandpa used to drive around."

Whilst West Coast Customs CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus added: "Because it was a car he used to ride with his grandfather, he wanted to do it in memory of him."

Meanwhile, Joe's family are already incredible close with his fiancÃ© Sophie Turner.

Joe's father Kevin Snr. said recently: "[We] love the way that Joe loves her and the way that she loves him. We're a blessed family to have her as our future daughter-in-law - and, in our minds, [she's] already a daughter-in-law!"

Meanwhile, Sophie previously admitted dating Joe can be "frustrating" because of the public scrutiny about their love life.

She explained: "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl. It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news - how boring!"

And the 22-year-old actress has been desperately trying to keep her relationship with Joe as private as possible.

She shared: "I'm in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship. I'm happier than I've been in a very long time. I very much isolated myself for a while and forgot what was fun.