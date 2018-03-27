Christina Aguilera doesn't want to influence her kids too much

Christina Aguilera doesn't want to influence her children too much.

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker - who has Max, 10, with Jordan Bratman and Summer, three, with Matthew Rutler - doesn't want to "inject too much" upon her kids but does want to make sure they are "very confident" in themselves.

She said: "I don't want to inject too much upon her as to how I'm choosing to live my life and what I've done in my career. I just hope I can allow what I'm doing to influence her to be her own person. That's truly what I hope for her. I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won't be easily swayed by outside opinion."

And the 37-year-old singer knows about the "good and the evil, the dark and the light" of social media but thinks progress is being made.

She told Paper magazine: "There's always gonna be the good and the evil, the dark and the light. I think now is the time, more than ever, that we're seeing that in every sense of the word ... There's always gonna be those trolls out there or people that have their own definition and ideals of beauty, but I think we're progressing to a place of pushback and more people coming out."

Meanwhile, Christina previously admitted her son is "going to give her a heart attack" due to his liking of parkour.

She said: "Max is into this new sport a.k.a free running, parkour. It's all these crazy men jumping off of buildings and stuff. He's just like this little acrobat. He'll be in Cirque du Soleil one day or something, he's just that guy. He couldn't care less that I'm on 'The Voice' - the chairs, the whole thing, he couldn't care less. But if I was on American Ninja Warriors he would literally want to come to work with me every day. Then I'd be cool, the cool mom. Look at him, training already to jump off of buildings one day and give me a heart attack - it's awesome!"