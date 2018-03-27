Britney Spears' conservatorship to be lifted by dad?

Britney Spears' father is reportedly seeking to ending her conservatorship.

The 'Piece of Me' singer's assets have been supervised by her father Jamie Spears and her lawyer since her public breakdown in 2008, but insiders say her 65-year-old parent is in talks to have it lifted.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Jamie is actively consulting with Britney's medical team to determine if the conservatorship of Britney as the person should finally come to an end. It's just a question of timing as she is about to begin the tour, so the thinking is to do it at the conclusion."

It comes after a source said Britney is ready to "take control" of her life again.

They said: "She is feeling confident enough to take control of her life again. The progress Britney has made just in the last several years has been tremendous. Britney has been told by her advisers that the best chance of [the conservatorship] being lifted is if her co-conservators and doctors believe it's in her best interest."

The 36-year-old singer - who has sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - will embark on a world tour in July and is hoping the concert series will act as further proof of her strong mental state.

The source said: "It's Britney's hope that after the tour, Jamie will agree to have a discussion about ending the conservatorship of her as a person."

As time has passed since the 'Toxic' hitmaker's well-publicized problems, she's been given increasing freedom from her conservatorship, with Jamie having moved out of her house "years ago", but she'd be happy to still allow her dad to retain a hand in her affairs.

The insider added: "Britney doesn't have an issue with her dad continuing to oversee her estate and finances.

"She wants the conservatorship of her as a person to come to an end so she has the freedom to make her own decisions."