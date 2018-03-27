Suki Waterhouse hasn't been 'strong enough' to share her MeToo story

Suki Waterhouse hasn't felt "strong enough" yet to share her experiences of sexual harassment.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress hopes other women understand why she has chosen not to come forward and talk about the unwanted advances she's received from men in the fashion and film industries but she still isn't "ready" to open up.

In an interview with the new issue of Grazia magazine, she said: "I haven't chosen to talk about any of my experiences. I haven't felt ready to, or strong enough yet. And I know that means I haven't contributed to the movement with my story. But I'm hoping other women will be OK with that."

The #MeToo movement has made the 'Assassination Nation' star think differently about how women are treated in both industries and Suki now understands things are "tough", rather than the notion that she and other women need to be "tough" to make it.

She said: "I never really thought of myself as marginalized. I've always thought you've just got to be tough. But the recent goings-on have made me question that and think, 'No this is really tough and I do have a hard time.' I always think, 'I'm so lucky, I'm so lucky,' but that doesn't mean I'm not marginalized. It's f***ing hard and there's a lot of dismantling to be done."

Suki's close friend, Cara Delevingne, previously spoke out about her experience with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and claimed he had tried to get her to kiss both him and another woman in his hotel room.

Cara, 25, revealed last year: "I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation.

"When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing .... I thought it would make the situation better .... more professional .... like an audition .... I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."