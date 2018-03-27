'Drowsy Chaperone' continues to romp

The Drowsy Chaperone was a surprise hit when opening on Broadway in 2006, having fun with the show within a show concept and exploring the old tropes of the jazz age.

But it was exactly the fun it had with the exaggerated time period and the silliness of the characters like the one played by stage veteran Gabrielle Jones, whose chaperone is more inebriated than drowsy, that made it a hit before Drayton Entertainment decided to stage it starting this week at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.

The first show of the season at the theatre features an A list cast for musical theatre including Stratford veteran Mike Nadajewski playing the lovable narrator known as the Man in the Chair, who sets the story in motion as a Broadway fan putting on his favourite recording of the show staged in 1928, and Drayton star Jayme Armstrong who plays the celebrity sensation, Janet Van De Graaf, at the centre of the romantic escapades.

The cast also features Stratford and Charlottetown alumnus Kyle Golemba as her lovesick fiancé, oil tycoon Robert Martin, who can't wait to marry her and Cliff Saunders, the dance man who dazzled in last season's The 39 Steps, who plays the scheming producer Mr. Feldzieg who wants to keep his star attraction performing.

The hijinks are ramped up by Jones' Drowsy Chaperone, which she is reprising under the direction of Max Reimer, who fights with sobriety as much as she does with all of the suitors that come calling for Janet.

"It's a dream cast for sure," said Jones, who played the character a decade ago at the Vancouver Playhouse, in addition to all her recent turns at Drayton and Stratford. "This is just about the most fun you can have in a musical as an actor.

"It's just a gift to do this show — it's so much fun."

When the concept for The Drowsy Chaperone first hit Broadway there were skeptics wondering how an old school musical like it could succeed on the Great White Way. But it was the humour and the great music that overruled any doubters.

"It's a parody of those old musicals that had those implausible plots and stock characters," said Jones. "It's a time that had a lot of politically incorrect humour.

"The genius of the show is you can get away with doing in the show within a show concept, and then the Man in the Chair is the one who provides comment on it so we don't have to. He also lets the audience in and is sort of their tour guide for it all."