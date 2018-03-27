Serena Williams had career worries after falling pregnant

Serena Williams has admitted she was worried about her tennis career when she first discovered she was pregnant.

The 36-year-old sporting superstar gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia - whom she has with her husband Alexis Ohanian - in September last year, but has admitted that when she fell pregnant, her first reaction was to be concerned about her career in tennis.

In a trailer for her upcoming HBO documentary series 'Being Serena' - which she shared on her Instagram account - the star can be heard saying: "When I realised that I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh my God. How am I going to play?'"

But despite her concerns, Serena hasn't given up on her career since welcoming her daughter, whom she calls Olympia so as to not confuse her with her father's moniker.

She added in the trailer: "I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis. But I'm not done yet."

Serena's career worries come after she recently revealed she would love to have a second child with the Reddit co-founder - whom she married in November last year - but claimed she wanted to focus on sport for a while first.

She said earlier this month: "I definitely want two [kids], God willing. But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I'm going to wait and see what happens.

"It's definitely not easy. I have this undying drive to be the best that I can be. Whether it's [being] a mom or playing tennis or doing my designing. I just want to do the best that I can."

Serena also admitted that her first six months of motherhood have been "amazing", as she says that being a parent comes "naturally" to her.

She added: "It's been amazing. I've always wanted to be a mom but I never seemed to have time with my career. Then, it just happened, and I was like, 'I don't know.' I just dove right in.