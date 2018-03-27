Alexandra Daddario calls for change in Hollywood

Alexandra Daddario wants to see more women "speak up" when "something is wrong".

The 32-year-old actress has praised the Time's Up and #MeToo movements for their work in helping women to speak out against misconduct in the workplace, but has said that more work needs to be done to ensure women have the "courage" to defend themselves when it comes to issues including equal pay and sexual harassment.

She said: "I'd like to see women get equal pay, obviously. I would like to be payed equally to my male co-stars. I think that there should be more opportunities for women. I think it's absurd that there are roughly only 12 percent of movies that are directed by women.

"But more so than not - and this isn't a knock to men because men are wonderful, and women can be terrible, and we are all just human beings - I'd like to see that when something is wrong, women can have the courage and platform to speak up and people will listen.

"I know in the past when something happens, a; there's a huge deal of shame, and b; if you do speak up, you are sort of shamed to silence. So I think that's what's changing and that's what's important."

The 'Baywatch' star has admitted she has "struggled" with being a woman in the film industry in the past, and has credited the current movements with helping to give women "strength".

Speaking to Marie Claire magazine, she said: "There is a lot I have struggled with, and women I know have struggled with. Although suppressing the bad things that have happened and being strong and moving on is a testament to women's strength, it is also a huge society problem of women not being able to speak up or being afraid to speak up, or thinking that things should be one way when they really shouldn't be that way, and I think that's what we are grappling with right now."