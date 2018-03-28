Chrissy Teigen planning third baby

Chrissy Teigen is already thinking about having a third child.

The 32-year-old model already has daughter Luna, 23 months, with husband John Legend and is currently five months pregnant with their second baby, but she's keen to conceive again quite quickly after their son is born - and then she'll focus on getting "hot".

She said: "I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot.

"I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them."

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star is delighted her 39-year-old husband "truly loves" her pregnant figure.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience.

"He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me. I'm really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I've heard, so I've been scared and don't let that happen to me! But it hasn't and it's really good."

Though Chrissy and the 'All of Me Singer' know they're expecting a boy, they are really struggling to choose a name for their son.

She admitted: "We are doing horribly. We didn't even pick out Luna's name until three days in the hospital when they told me I'd have to go down to the courthouse and I didn't want to go down there after I had just given birth.

"But it's tough for boy names. It's harder. I have an arsenal of girl names, but between John and I, we feel that we know somebody with every name that we try and pick out."