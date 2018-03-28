Meghan Markle taught calligraphy

Meghan Markle used to teach calligraphy.

The 'Suits' star - who is set to wed Prince Harry in May - handed out lessons in the art of writing, whilst she worked at Paper Source in Beverly Hills in 2004 and 2005.

Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source, said: "It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions. She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy.

"She's someone who really enjoys the creative aspects of the job, who enjoys helping people and also someone who enjoys making creative projects come to life. Our sales associates are screened for their creativity. She would have advised customers on projects - from wedding invitations to creating personalized stationary to gift-wrapping. She has talked about being a big fan of custom stationery and think it's the best gift to give a friend."

Meghan also worked as a freelance calligrapher, and even penned the wedding invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton when they tied the knot in 2005.

And Park thinks Meghan and Harry will send a "personal" invitation to their close friends and family before their big day.

Park added to People magazine: "They are a couple who would send a personal touch to close friends and family. My guess is they will likely have a very personal invitation going out specifically for events before or after the formal ceremony.

"A big trend we're seeing is couples addressing invitations with beautiful stamps from around the world. They could choose stamps from places that mean the most to them: Botswana, the U.K. and the U.S. ... She's such a renaissance woman. She's definitely a modern royal-to-be - and this is going to be a modern royal wedding."